In less than five weeks, the Canadian Lakehead Exhibition will open the gates for the 133rd edition of its popular family fair.
“It’s tradition,” Al Law, CLE president said on Wednesday. “It’s 133 years of operation and things change but the bottom line is when you’ve got grandparents bringing their grandchildren, that’s good to see.”
Last year, Law said it was the best five-day fair in Thunder Bay the organization has had with more than 70,000 people coming through the gates.
“Our goal every year is 60,000,” he said. “If we can get 60,000, we are highly successful.”
This year, the CLE’s family fair will be held from Aug. 9 to 13, running each day from noon to midnight.
Select Shows will once again have the midway lit up with rides for all ages and there will be food vendors on site selling traditional fair food like corn dogs and cotton candy.
There will also be live entertainment with classic Canadian rock acts Prism, 54-40 and The Northern Pikes taking the main stage on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights respectively.
On Saturday, local musicians Stardrop and the Lockyer Boys will perform, and on Sunday the Tragically Hip tribute band, The Hip Show, will take the stage.
The kids world area as well as live animals and baby show will also all be back as part of the fair, which closes out the Sunday evening with fireworks at 11 p.m.
Law said prepping the CLE grounds is already underway and they’re working on co-ordinating staffing, including looking for more staff for the fair.
Security will be on site again at the gates with handheld metal detectors.
“We check everything,” said Law, adding lineups may be longer because of security but when needed, a third gate on May Street will be opened.
Advance tickets are available starting today at both Canadian Tire stores in the city. Advance gate tickets prices are $12 for adults and $8 for children ages five to 12. On site prices are $15 for adults and $10 for kids.
Ride wristbands are $34 in advance and $45 on site.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.