Canadian Lakehead Exhibition staff were tired but happy on Monday.
Basil Lychowyd, chair of the fair, called it a record-breaking five-day fair with a total attendance of 74,000 people.
“That’s three quarters of (Thunder Bay) almost,” said Lychowyd, on Monday afternoon while crews were tearing down the midway after the CLE wrapped up on Sunday night.
Lychowyd said the attendance is a record as far as he knows for a five-day event, explaining some fairs in past years have ran closer to two weeks.
There were some difficulties in operating the fair after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.
Staffing was a problem, but when necessary, some workers stayed longer. Long lineups going through security was another issue that was dealt with by adding an extra line.
Lychowyd also called the fair’s high attendance a win for tourism, as hotels appeared busy in the Intercity area.
The CLE says it had good sponsors this year, and Lychowyd praised Canadian Tire for helping sell advance tickets for the fair.
