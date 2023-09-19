Students in grades seven to 12 will have another opportunity to learn first-hand about a career in skilled trades during the second annual Level Up! career fair this week.
The Ontario government has expanded the initiative into a two-day career fair that will take place in more locations with additional exhibitors and twice as many participating students.
Roger Drcar, specialist high skills major program co-ordinator with the Lakehead Public School Board, said this is a great way to expose students to the different pathways that are available to them.
“It makes them know that there is this skilled trades pathway,” said Drcar, who is also a recruiter for the Ontario Youth Apprenticeship Program.
“There are really viable career opportunities in all these fields, especially now because of the retirements that are coming up. The shortage of skilled trades workers (will increase) and that’s one of the reasons why this event is happening because we’re going to be in a crunch.”
Marcy Barry, experiential learning consultant with the Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board, said the career fair provides a great opportunity for students to engage in hands-on activities with a wide range of industry partners, allowing them to increase their knowledge and understanding of those opportunities to make informed choices about their future.
“They can better understand the skilled trades pathway because it is a little bit different than your other post-secondary or entering the world to work pathways,” Barry said. “The biggest thing about this career fair is that it’s hands-on so they’re going to be exposed to different activities that happen within workplaces.”
Last year, Barry pointed out that there were representatives on hand from all the skilled trades sectors including motive, power service, construction, and industrial.
“The key was that each vendor booth or exhibitor had something hands-on and engaging for students to learn about careers in that industry,” she said. “They had things like a digital painter, and digital welder, so they can actually try some of the skills that are needed to see if it is something they’re interested in to move into that career path.”
Drcar called the skilled trade industry “very transient” in that workers can be required to travel to different provinces. He pointed out that although skilled trades are well regulated, there are variances resulting in them being regulated differently from province to province. He explained how this is evident in the carpentry sector and described a scenario of a major construction project coming to Thunder Bay where there aren’t enough people to do the job. Workers would have to travel here from different parts of Canada to complete the project.
“If you’re a Red Seal carpenter, you can do an extra level of testing for potential competencies where you become interprovincially skilled,” he said. “So if you’re a certified Red Seal carpenter in Ontario, you are ready to capture all provinces and territories and not every trade is like that.”
A continuing trend in the skilled trade industry involves companies recruiting high school students upon graduation.
“They are always looking for ways to engage more with the high schools and get to know the students earlier so that they can nab those gems in the rough that want to enter the skilled trades — before they leave our area,” Barry said. “When you make those connections, it’s a reason to stay if you know that there’s a job waiting or they’re going to support you and engage in an apprenticeship as soon as you’re done high school.
The Level Up! Skilled Trades Career Fair will be underway at the Canadian Lakehead Exhibition today and Wednesday and will feature an evening session for parents and students as well.
