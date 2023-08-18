Cash, comfy shoes and an appetite are what Westfort Street Fair organizers recommend patrons bring to the 41st annual event on Saturday.
From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Frederica Street will be closed to vehicle traffic between Brown and Ford streets as the Westfort Village Association hosts the one-day street fair they believe to be the largest of its kind in Thunder Bay and the region.
Westfort businesses will be on the streets to sell food, clothing and other merchandise with special discounts or limited run items specific to the street fair, said Aaron Gillingham, Westfort Village Association member and owner of The Sal restaurant.
“We also bring in about 70 to 80 small business owners from all around as vendors,” he said. “It’s a busy, bustling, market-fair like atmosphere.”
It’s a family-oriented event with a children’s zone featuring a dunk tank, games, face-painting bouncy castles and a petting zoo. The Lakehead Shrine Club train will be snaking its way through the street offering rides.
Gillingham added there is plenty for adults at the street fair with a beer garden, live entertainment and the inaugural Heartbeat Hot Sauce hot pepper eating contest.
“We have a few vetted Thunder Bay eaters taking part but we will also be looking for some audience members who are brave enough to take the stage and chow down on some peppers if they’re willing to do so,” he said.
The Westfort Street Fair marks a special day for the neighbourhood, one many business owners mark on their calendar, Gillingham said.
“We know what we are in Westfort,” he said. “We’re not the entertainment district or the waterfront and rightfully so. We like the type of neighbourhood we have but it’s cool to welcome the rest of the city into Westfort.”
He noted the neighbourhood can be out of the way for some city residents as the area doesn’t often see up to 9,000 people in a day like it can during the street fair.
“It’s a great way to end the summer,” Gillingham said. “We are always running on all cylinders that day to show what Westfort is all about.”
