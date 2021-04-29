This is the second year that the National Day of Mourning for workers killed or injured on the job was remembered through online events.
On April 28, workers, friends and families of workers who died on the job gather, but COVID-19 again made those in-person ceremonies not possible.
“Our slogan ‘to mourn for the dead and fight for the living’ is becoming more than a slogan or a catchy phrase, it is becoming vitally important for workers,” Carlos Santander-Maturana, president of the Thunder Bay and District Labour Council, told The Chronicle-Journal.
