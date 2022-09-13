The Thunder Bay Police Service has received numerous reports about phone calls coming from people falsely claiming to represent a financial institution.
In one such report, the intended victim was contacted by a person claiming to represent Visa. The fraudster told their target that money was owing and arrangements would have be made to pay the debt.
The target, however, was not a Visa holder and immediately recognized the call as a scam.
This is a relatively common scam, police say, and callers could be posing as representatives of various financial, or government, institutions.
These scammers are experts at creating a sense of panic and urgency. This oftentimes leads victims into making decisions they otherwise wouldn’t and complying with the scammer’s request, police warn.
When contacted unsolicited by any institution, people have the right to hang up, police advise.
If a caller may be a legitimate representative of the organization they claim to be with, then the receiver of the call is advised by police to contact them on their own terms. Do not use the contact information the caller provides, and do not trust phone numbers provided by the phone’s call display. Caller IDs can be spoofed.
The public is urged by police to speak to vulnerable friends and family members who may be more aggressively targeted by these kinds of scams.
