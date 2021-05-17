Robert Mace is retiring as chief executive officer of Synergy North.
Mace, who retires on May 21, joined the company when it was still known as Thunder Bay Hydro in 1991 as a customer service supervisor.
He held other leadership roles including director of customer service and vice-president of customer service and information systems before becoming president and chief executive officer in July 2003.
Mace oversaw critical operations as head of the company, including the creation of Synergy North with the merger of the Thunder Bay and Kenora hydro utilities.
“Robert’s contributions to our industry and company have been significant and meaningful,” said Gary Armstrong, chairperson of Synergy North’s board of directors, in a news release. “His extensive knowledge and experience have helped guide our company to grow and succeed in a challenging environment. Robert’s strategic leadership was vital during the preparation and early days of our recent merger and continued to provide ongoing valuable counsel to the board and employees.”
“I want to thank Robert for his service and dedication to serving customers in our communities and wish him all the best in his retirement,” added Armstrong.
