With the new school year approaching in a couple of weeks, some parents are skeptical about sending their children back to the classroom, while others are confident that things will be fine in the world of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Safety protocols, which will change the dynamic of the classroom, will be challenging for some while easy for others. The Chronicle-Journal spoke with some parents to see how they felt about the changing classroom for the upcoming school season.
Thomas Shperuk is going into senior kindergarten and although masks for those students are not mandatory, they will still be encouraged to wear one.
