As nighttime temperatures plunge in the province’s remote north, about 15 families are being left to shiver in tents or “shacks” at Eabametoong First Nation due to the community’s ongoing housing shortage, NDP MPP Sol Mamakwa said Thursday.
“While this would be unacceptable in any weather, it is especially alarming given that we are in the coldest month of the winter,” Mamakwa ((Kiiwetinoong) said in a letter to Premier Doug Ford.
According to Environment Canada, the mercury is set to drop at night to lower than -30 C in the remote north over the next few days.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.