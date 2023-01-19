Norman Moonias has been looking for his daughter, Latanya Tait, since Nov. 22.
“We touch base every few weeks, just to check in if she’s OK and such but lately it hasn’t been like that at all,” he said at the Thunder Bay Police Service headquarters on Wednesday morning.
By December, Moonias grew concerned for his daughter’s welfare and police have the 25-year-old Tait’s last confirmed sighting on Jan. 1, 2023 around 11:30 a.m. on Oliver Road in the area of the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre and Lakehead University.
“I really need to know if she’s OK, if she’s alive, if she’s troubled in the mind,” Moonias said. “Her sisters and brothers constantly ask me every day if I have found her.”
“Latanya, if you are out there, if you could see me, let us know. You know how to get a hold of me,” Moonias said. “If you’re out there, message. Call us right away, please.”
Tait is described as an Indigenous woman, about five feet 10 inches tall with a medium build. She has medium-length curly brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a dark parka with fur around the hood, a purple hoodie, black pants and black running shoes.
Det.-Sgt. Rob Gombola, of the Thunder Bay Police Service, said Tait does have a large number of family and friends in Thunder Bay and in Northwestern Ontario.
“We continue to receive a large amount of information (we) can use to come into our investigative services,” he said. “To (Wednesday’s) date, we have not received any information to confirm a more recent sighting than Jan. 1. We have sent out a provincial alert to our policing partners in the event that Latanya has travelled outside the area of Thunder Bay.
Anyone with information about Tait’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at 807-684-1200 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by going online at www.p3tips.com.
