Karly Castonguay, Johnathon Falvo and their son Mason Falvo escaped their burning home early Wednesday morning, thanks to their working smoke detectors.
Arriving Thunder Bay Fire crews found “a large plume of flames and smoke” coming from the exterior of the rear of the two-and-a-half-storey home at 233 N. Syndicate Ave., and sounded a second alarm. Upon entering the home to check for other victims, they rescued the famlily’s dog and carried it to safety.
The family had already self-evacuated through a window at the front of the home. Johnathon Falvo was taken by Superior North EMS paramedics to hospital for treatment.
Castonguay is grateful that her family is safe and said, “It’s thanks to our fire alarms being on and working.”
She says there is a GoFundMe page that was started for them and people have begun donating.
“We’ll be OK,” she said. “We have a good support system. . . . We’ll be good.”
(See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.