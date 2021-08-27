Aug. 19 was hot but it didn’t stop the Family Fun Fair at George Jeffrey Children’s Centre.
Each year the centre, with the exception of last year, hosts a Family Fun Fair.
Volunteers, mostly centre staff, give their time so that the children and youth receiving services from our centre, along with their families and caregivers, can spend some fun time together.
The event was divided into two time sessions to keep everyone safe. Besides COVID-19, this year’s event logistics had to work with the heat too. Needless to say the sprinkler and water balloons were a hit.
Of course the minnow races are always fun.
NHL goaltender, Carter Hutton, also joined in the activities and even did some net minding and it was great to see the children scoring on Hutton — thanks Hutton.
Every family in attendance was also given a free ballot for a chance to win the George Jeffrey branded soap box. Connor Swoluk and his brother Dylan won the soap box — how fun.
Orange persians were also served to promote August persian sales in support of George Jeffrey Children’s Foundation in partnership with The Persian Man — available at Balmoral and Central stores.
Next up, Tim Hortons Smile Cookie Campaign will be Sept. 13-17.
Thank you Dan Garrity Media for letting us have fun with your photo booth and also a huge thank you to our many donors and supporters as you help to fund this yearly fun fair event.
