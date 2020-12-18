Megan and Ryan Bochko and their family prayed for a Christmas miracle and on Wednesday it happened when they were reunited with their beloved dog.
Ellie, their five-year-old husky-shepherd cross, disappeared during a walk in Thunder Bay along the hydro lines behind Skyline Avenue last Thursday when something scared her causing her to sprint toward Dawson Road.
The family sprung into action and formed a search party in what would become a six-day, around the clock search that involved hundreds of residents, thousands of social media posts, dozens of posters, a $500 reward and many possible sightings.
