Haystack fun

Sue Gammond, of Gammondale Farms, plays with the family dog Demi atop a

haystack at the farm on Wednesday as she awaits word from the

provincial government on reopening strategies.

 Sandi Krasowski

At this time of year, Gammondale Farm is usually bustling with

activity, whether it be with children’s birthdays, community parties,

school tours or the preparation of crops and summer day camps.

But the fields are empty, the hayloft swing sways in the breeze, the

horse ride cart sits quietly while the horses graze in the pasture.

Site owners Sue and Gerry Gammond are eager to reopen the farm to the

public and have found a safe way to do so as COVID-19 restrictions

slowly begin to left.

A letter from the minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture

Industries asked for advice for recovery going forward with plans to

reopen.

See the full story in the print and digital editions of The

Chronicle-Journal

Tags

Recommended for you