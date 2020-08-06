It has been a relatively good year for Belluz Farms who are in their mid-growing season.
Lots of heat has put some crops weeks a head but for farmer Jodi Belluz, the new level of administration needed to run a farm amid a pandemic have made things more cumbersome.
“For the farm itself, right away when COVID hit we realized we are going to have to control the amount of people who are here at once,” said Belluz.
They found that was a big issue during strawberry season last month. They decided the best way to deal with crowd control was to move to a reservation system.
“We are really lucky. We are weeks behind southern Ontario. We got to watch those direct-market farms kind of go through everything a few weeks in advance,” she said.
That was how they could see the value of online booking as the way to go.
Since the strawberries wrapped up, it is now the raspberries and pickling cucumbers that they are requiring people who want to pick their own to book ahead via online or telephone.
Before the pandemic, their theme was for people to make a day of a visit to Belluz as they had a cafe, farm store and a kids area. Now the focus is for people to get their local food with an outdoor food store.
Raspberry and cucumber season will run through August. Carrots, beets, peas, beans and new potatoes are now at the beginning of their harvesting season.
Sweet corn is expected to be early this year — possibly next week instead of the end of August.
“The heat that we had in July and the earlier spring is really what is pushing everything a little ahead,” said Belluz.
Reflecting back to March and April, Belluz said they felt secure that they would be able to open.
“We were getting a lot of positive messaging from the Ministry of Agriculture right from the start and all the associations we belong to,” she said.
The focus was to find ways to get produce to local people by all the agricultural associations so they felt confident they find away forward.
(See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.