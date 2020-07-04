The Fat Guys Annual Car Show has earned a reputation for being the biggest and best car show in Northwestern Ontario. This year, as a result of the global pandemic, the Fat Guys Car Show will be going virtual.
In past years, our community would get together outside Fat Guys Auto Parts and on the neighbouring streets to view hundreds of vehicles, including antique cars, street rods, classic cars, muscle cars, sport/tuner cars, custom cars, special interest cars, and some years even cool bikes.
“Although the 2020 Car Show cannot go on as planned, we are going to do our best to capture the magic of the event virtually,” shared Angela Cadorin of Fat Guys Auto Parts.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.