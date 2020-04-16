One person is dead after a collision on Highway 17 east of Marathon.
OPP responded to reports of a collision around 1:10 p.m. on Tuesday on the highway in Bryant Township, about 60 kilometres from Marathon.
A pickup truck travelling westbound collided with an eastbound tractor trailer unit.
The lone occupant of the pickup was pronounced dead at the scene.
White River and Marathon fire departments and EMS also responded to the incident to assist with the investigation.
The highway had been closed for about nine hours while the technical traffic collision investigation unit and scenes of crime officer investigated.
The cause of the crash isn’t yet known.
