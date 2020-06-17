The death of a 45-year-old man who died about three years ago after being shot by a provincial police officer outside a Nipigon home is to be the subject of a coroner’s inquest, the province confirmed this week.
Although no date has been announced, the inquest into Dan Legarde’s death has been deemed to be mandatory under the Coroner’s Act, a Solicitor General ministry news release said Monday.
Legarde’s family will be informed when dates are known, Regional Coroner Dr. Michael Wilson said Wednesday.
