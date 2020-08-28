Heading for shore

Marathon’s Alex Lauritzen came down to the town’s harbour in the summer

of 2019 to watch the tugboat Peninsula make its way to shore.

 North Shore Bureau/Carl Clutchey

An impasse over a large tugboat resting on a Marathon beach may be

resolved sooner than later.

The Town of Marathon and the Marathon & District Historical Society,

which owns the big boat, have been in talks this summer in an attempt

to reach a resolution.

Thunder Bay lawyer Sam Crowe, who has been acting for the municipality,

confirmed Wednesday that talks have taken place, but said he can’t

release details until after any proposed settlement has received court

approval.

Crowe said he believes a settlement is imminent, negating the need for

a hearing that had been set for this past Thursday.

