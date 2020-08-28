An impasse over a large tugboat resting on a Marathon beach may be
resolved sooner than later.
The Town of Marathon and the Marathon & District Historical Society,
which owns the big boat, have been in talks this summer in an attempt
to reach a resolution.
Thunder Bay lawyer Sam Crowe, who has been acting for the municipality,
confirmed Wednesday that talks have taken place, but said he can’t
release details until after any proposed settlement has received court
approval.
Crowe said he believes a settlement is imminent, negating the need for
a hearing that had been set for this past Thursday.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The
Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.