More than a dozen transport trucks were ordered off the road this week during a two-day safety blitz on the outskirts of Thunder Bay.
Provincial police and Ministry of Transportation inspectors conducted the blitz Wednesday and Thursday along Dawson Road.
In all, 15 trucks were taken off the road due to various safety-related defects, while about 125 tickets were issued to drivers for having improper brakes and speeding, as well as for load and dangerous goods violations, a provincial news release said.
