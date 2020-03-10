The cost of upgrading a 40-kilometre, winding stretch of Highway 17 between Kenora and the Manitoba border could be offset by federal funds — if the province decides to apply.
“The province would need to prioritize this (funding) application and submit it for Infrastructure Canada’s review,” a federal department spokeswoman said Monday.
Up to $180 billion in federal funds is up for grabs for provincial projects, the spokeswoman said in an email.
