The federal government is putting more than $4 million of FedNor funding into economic development projects in Northern Ontario.
“In these uncertain times, we want Canadian businesses to know that we have their back,” said Economic Development Minister Melanie Joly in a news release outlining today’s announcement of $4,076,566 to support 16 initiatives.
“We will help our business and community partners adapt to the quickly evolving social and economic realities, and support their efforts to strengthen Northern Ontario’s economy and create good jobs for Ontarians.”
