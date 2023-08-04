We are thrilled to announce the return of Feed the Giant, a spectacular pre-party and fundraiser in support of Wake the Giant. All proceeds raised from this exciting event will go towards the design and construction of a student residence for Dennis Franklin Cromarty high school students.
Feed the Giant will be an unforgettable night of fun, food, and entertainment, taking place on Sept. 14, starting at 7 p.m. The event will be held at Lakehead Brewing, where attendees can expect an array of thrilling experiences.
The ticket sales for this anticipated event are open right now through Eventbrite. Priced at $100, each ticket includes a delectable selection of food and beverages from renowned vendors. Pizza by Subdivision, barbecue by Zach Keeshig of Naagan, and delights from Richmond Station, the gelato cart by Prime Gelato, and refreshing cold beer from Lakehead Brewing will all be available.
Art enthusiasts will be treated to an exclusive art display by the talented and renowned artist Tim Tait. Additionally, guests will be entertained by a lineup of fantastic musical acts throughout the night.
The charismatic and dynamic Nick Sherman will be the master of ceremonies for the evening, promising an engaging and lively atmosphere for all attendees.
Proceeds from Feed the Giant will contribute directly to the creation of a student residence for Dennis Franklin Cromarty high school students. This initiative aims to provide a safe and supportive environment for students from remote communities attending school in the city, fostering their educational and personal growth.
“We believe this is going to be the best version of FTG we’ve done yet,” said Hayden, the event organizer.
For further information and ticket purchases, please go online to the Eventbrite page.
Your support and participation in Feed the Giant will make a significant difference in the lives of Dennis Franklin Cromarty high school students. Join us for an evening of celebration and community engagement.
Thank you all for your support.
