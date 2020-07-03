Public comments regarding two proposed high-voltage power lines on a corridor encompassing Thunder Bay, Atikokan and Dryden can be submitted to Ontario’s Environment ministry until Aug. 14.
The Hydro One project involves two 230-kilovolt power lines: a double-circuit line between Thunder Bay and Atikokan, as well as a single-circuit line between Atikokan and Dryden.
The comments being sought are to help set the terms of reference for the Waasigan Transmission project, which is still in the planning and design phase.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.