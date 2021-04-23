Those wanting to comment on an environmental impact document regarding a proposed copper and palladium mine on Marathon’s outskirts must do so by the end of June.
The document is the second volume of an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) put forward by the project’s proponent, Toronto-based Generation Mining.
The April 16 filing of the second volume started a nine-month review of the project.
