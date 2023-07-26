Newmont Musselwhite Mine is giving back to the region in a big way.
In a partnership with the Regional Food Distribution Association, Newmont Musselwhite has pledged $225,000 over the next five-years to support the efforts of the RFDA to improve food security to the region.
“It is the start of a longer term commitment between the RFDA and Newmont Musselwhite and that’s been something that’s been growing because they have supported us in the past,” said Volker Kromm, executive director of the Regional Food Distribution Association, on Tuesday.
Newmont Musselwhite mine has supported the RFDA when they expanded the food processing.
“They’ve always been with us and we, we share a commonality is that we serve the same communities so they have a vested interest in Northwestern Ontario . . . they serve a number of communities in that area with various community engagement projects,” Kromm added.
The Regional Food Distribution Association says there is a large need in the region and that this partnership will help grow the infrastructure and capacity to help feed people.
The Thunder Bay location will act as a hub for the region and the RFDA will expand into other communities.
With the region the size of France with a population of 275,000 spread across the area, Kromm said “there aren’t facilities. There isn’t the infrastructure and the logistics and storage capacity anywhere that’s adequate.”
So far they started a site in Ignace and will be looking to Pickle Lake and Red Lake as key distribution points.
“Our current five-year commitment to this project ensures that Regional Food Distribution Association can increase its capacity to distribute healthy food to those most in need. The RFDA’s mission aligns well with Newmont’s purpose to create value and improve lives through sustainable and responsible mining, said Mark Kiessling, general manager of Newmont Musselwhite Mine, in a news release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.