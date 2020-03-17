Preparing to hand out food to go

Michael Quibell, executive director of the Dew Drop Inn, left, and Julio Chiodo, kitchen manager prepare to hand out bagged lunches and containers of soup on Monday.

 Heather Peden

Volunteers worked in the kitchen and dining room space of the Dew Drop Inn on Monday as they packaged food to be handed out at the door to community members looking for a meal.

The Thunder Bay soup kitchen is taking preventative measures in the potential spread of COVID-19 by keeping crowds out of their dining room.

Alongside their usual bagged lunches, they’re offering their daily sit-down meal in a takeaway format.

