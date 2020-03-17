Volunteers worked in the kitchen and dining room space of the Dew Drop Inn on Monday as they packaged food to be handed out at the door to community members looking for a meal.
The Thunder Bay soup kitchen is taking preventative measures in the potential spread of COVID-19 by keeping crowds out of their dining room.
Alongside their usual bagged lunches, they’re offering their daily sit-down meal in a takeaway format.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.