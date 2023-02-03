Students in grades 1-3 experienced a mash-up of literacy and music on Wednesday as the Thunder Bay Symphony Orchestra performed a musical telling of a classic children’s book.
Throughout two concerts at Superior Collegiate and Vocational Institute, about 600 young students from across the city experienced Jacob Two-Two Meets the Hooded Fang as presented by seven-members of the orchestra.
Each orchestral member represented a different instrument family and the show was helped brought to life by the lively narration of the TBSO’s principal violist, John Sellick.
Grade 2 student Alicja Tablowski enjoyed when the music grew louder for the action in the story.
“It was a good performance because there was lots of entertainment when the music came on,” the Kingsway Park Public School student said.
Also from Kingsway, Grade 3 student Kate Hupka liked the music and how it went with the story.
“It wasn’t just random music,” she said. “It was a very good story and I really liked how it was funny but also kind of scary at the same time.”
TBSO education co-ordinator and clarinetist, E-Chen Hsu, said this was the first performance the orchestra has performed in front of students in grades 1-3 in many years, but they perform for students several times every year.
“Music is everywhere,” she said. “Classical music is everywhere but also more importantly, kids hear music in all kinds of things like TV shows and movies . . . . But to see it live and see it in person and see the instruments up close — it’s to see and see, but it’s also feeling it.”
Lakehead Public Schools’ elementary co-ordinator, Fred Van Elburg, said the concert was a way for students to experience the arts.
“The arts are essential for them to express, interpret and understand their world and having an experience like a professional symphony to view and to enjoy, you can’t ask for much more than that,” he said, adding the performance also puts a different twist on literacy.
“Now they have a professional orchestra performing along with a book they would have read in the classroom,” Van Elburg said.
