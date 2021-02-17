Even though Jim Comuzzi could open his restaurant for 10 dinners at a time, he has decided to remain closed.
On Tuesday, businesses in the Thunder Bay district were allowed to reopen under red-control zone regulations as the stay-at-home order ended.
“I will not be opening for indoor dinning with 10 people allowed inside — the risk reward is just not there,” said Comuzzi, who owns Rooster’s Bistro in Thunder Bay.
See the full story with picture in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.