RoseAnne Archibald may feel like she’s in a bit of hot water these
days, but only a year ago accolades for her ground-breaking ascent to
the national stage flowed like a waterfall.
When Archibald became the first woman to lead the Assembly of First
Nations last July, she was widely praised for possessing both a kind
heart and a steely backbone.
“She’s been a role model for a very long time,” Toronto-based lawyer
and former Couchiching First Nation chief Sara Mainville told The
Chronicle-Journal at the time. “I think she’s been a role model for
kindness, but she has also showed great resolve.”
Glowing compliments have been in shorter supply since Archibald was
suspended last month from her position as national chief by AFN’s
executive, after she alleged corruption within the Ottawa-based
organization.
Some continue to have her back.
Pam Palmater, a New Brunswick lawyer and former AFN national chief
contender, told the Aboriginal Peoples Television Network this week
that the attempt to suspend Archibald amounted to “a disgrace and
embarrassment.”
“They attempted at first to suspend her as national chief, which they
have no authority to do, then they backtracked and said they were
getting rid of her on the board, but the political damage has already
been done,” Palmater told APTN.
On Tuesday, at AFN’s convention in Vancouver, a resolution to uphold
Archibald’s suspension was soundly defeated.
Even before Tuesday’s vote, Archibald had remained steadfast in her
call for a forensic audit into AFN’s finances, which she contends
will confirm her unproved claim that “millions of dollars” have been
misappropriated.
Last year, Nishnawbe Aski Nation commended Archibald — a former NAN
deputy grand chief — for being a champion for Indigenous women in
politics, as well as her willingness to speak out.
Archibald “has broken barriers throughout her life of leadership,”
NAN said at the time in a statement. “She has delivered a powerful
message that the healing and strengthening of our Nations can only
happen when women’s voices are heard, understood and respected.”
Archibald has maintained she first faced opposition to her desire for
financial accountability more than 30 years ago, when she became,
while still in her early 20s, a member of council at her home
community of Taykwa Tagamou First Nation near Cochrane, Ont.
A NAN spokesman said earlier the agency is “respectfully” declining
to comment on the attempts by AFN’s executive to have Archibald
suspended.
Anishinabek Nation didn’t immediately respond on Wednesday when asked
for a comment about Archibald and her demand for an audit.
Though Ontario Regional Chief Glen Hare initially condemned Archibald
for alleging corruption within AFN, calling her suspension
“necessary,” he indicated in a news release last month that he was
not opposed to a financial review of the national agency.
“If a forensic audit is necessary in order to address (Archibald’s)
allegations, then perhaps that is what should occur,” Hare said in
the statement. “Transparency is a key part of integrity and
accountability.”
