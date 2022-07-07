Chief still well liked

Assembly of First Nations Chief RoseAnne Archibald speaks at the AFN

general meeting on Tuesday in Vancouver.

 The Canadian Press

RoseAnne Archibald may feel like she’s in a bit of hot water these

days, but only a year ago accolades for her ground-breaking ascent to

the national stage flowed like a waterfall.

When Archibald became the first woman to lead the Assembly of First

Nations last July, she was widely praised for possessing both a kind

heart and a steely backbone.

“She’s been a role model for a very long time,” Toronto-based lawyer

and former Couchiching First Nation chief Sara Mainville told The

Chronicle-Journal at the time. “I think she’s been a role model for

kindness, but she has also showed great resolve.”

Glowing compliments have been in shorter supply since Archibald was

suspended last month from her position as national chief by AFN’s

executive, after she alleged corruption within the Ottawa-based

organization.

Some continue to have her back.

Pam Palmater, a New Brunswick lawyer and former AFN national chief

contender, told the Aboriginal Peoples Television Network this week

that the attempt to suspend Archibald amounted to “a disgrace and

embarrassment.”

“They attempted at first to suspend her as national chief, which they

have no authority to do, then they backtracked and said they were

getting rid of her on the board, but the political damage has already

been done,” Palmater told APTN.

On Tuesday, at AFN’s convention in Vancouver, a resolution to uphold

Archibald’s suspension was soundly defeated.

Even before Tuesday’s vote, Archibald had remained steadfast in her

call for a forensic audit into AFN’s finances, which she contends

will confirm her unproved claim that “millions of dollars” have been

misappropriated.

Last year, Nishnawbe Aski Nation commended Archibald — a former NAN

deputy grand chief — for being a champion for Indigenous women in

politics, as well as her willingness to speak out.

Archibald “has broken barriers throughout her life of leadership,”

NAN said at the time in a statement. “She has delivered a powerful

message that the healing and strengthening of our Nations can only

happen when women’s voices are heard, understood and respected.”

Archibald has maintained she first faced opposition to her desire for

financial accountability more than 30 years ago, when she became,

while still in her early 20s, a member of council at her home

community of Taykwa Tagamou First Nation near Cochrane, Ont.

A NAN spokesman said earlier the agency is “respectfully” declining

to comment on the attempts by AFN’s executive to have Archibald

suspended.

Anishinabek Nation didn’t immediately respond on Wednesday when asked

for a comment about Archibald and her demand for an audit.

Though Ontario Regional Chief Glen Hare initially condemned Archibald

for alleging corruption within AFN, calling her suspension

“necessary,” he indicated in a news release last month that he was

not opposed to a financial review of the national agency.

“If a forensic audit is necessary in order to address (Archibald’s)

allegations, then perhaps that is what should occur,” Hare said in

the statement. “Transparency is a key part of integrity and

accountability.”