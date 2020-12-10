A man has been charged with assault with a weapon allegedly involving two female victims in Thunder Bay, city police say.
They claim a female was assaulted on Sunday at about 5 a.m., causing her injuries that were not life-threatening. She was brought from the scene at a home in the 900 block of Crawford Avenue to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for treatment.
Police later went back to the original home and found another female who they claim was assaulted.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
