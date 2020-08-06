Gary V. Ferguson has been named the new executive director of the Salvation Army’s Journey to Life Centre in Thunder Bay.
Ferguson assumed his new role on July 27 and was most recently director of medical supplies and contracts for Shoppers Drug Mart.
He has experience and training in organizational accreditation and development and implementation of strategic plans. Ferguson also has years of experience in acute care, long-term care and education.
“I am truly grateful to have been given the opportunity to be part of this exciting time of growth within the organization,” said Ferguson in a news release. “I am also extremely honoured to carry on the legacy of the humanitarian work that the Salvation Army has provided in our community for over 100 years. Together with the team, I am looking forward to making a positive impact in the lives of the individuals we serve.”
Ferguson takes over the role of executive director from Lori Mitchell, who is taking on the role of an area commander in the Ontario Division of the organization.
Although Mitchell will be based in Toronto, she will still oversee the construction of the Journey to Life Centre in Thunder Bay for the next year and will make regular visits to the city during construction and as programming is established in the centre.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.