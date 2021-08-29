Six recreational and community infrastructure projects in Northwestern Ontario, including the festival area at Prince Arthur’s Landing, will receive funding.
The federal government is directing $3.6 million to the projects and the province is putting in $3 million. Project recipients are collectively spending $2.4 million on their projects.
The festival area at Thunder Bay’s waterfront will receive money to re-orient the stage and viewing area to improve the experience for both spectators and performers. Also included in the funding is upgrades to the electrical and backstage infrastructure as well as health and safety improvements for employees, performers and spectators.
“Infrastructure upgrades to the festival area at Prince Arthur’s Landing will help to make this premier local destination an even more attractive celebration space in our community,” said Mayor Bill Mauro, in a news release last month. “Thanks to the funding from Infrastructure Canada, we are able to enhance our waterfront concert experience and look forward to our post-pandemic concerts once again filling the waterfront with people and live entertainment.”
The Red Rock Recreation Centre will also receive funding for rehabilitation of the building including new siding; replacing the roof, header and liner systems; flooring in the seniors’ room and bowling lanes; and a ventilation system in the gymnasium.
The rec centre will also get five new, accessible doors, a new furnace and ductwork to heat change rooms and a new pool system and liner will be added.
The work will improve the centre’s energy efficiency and give the Red Rock community a more modern and reliable recreation centre.
Nipigon, Schreiber, Sioux Narrows and the Centre Francophone of Thunder Bay are also receiving funding to improve community and recreation centres.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.