Despite having to scale down this year’s Festa Italiana, organizers are happy with the amount of people who lined up for traditional Italian cuisine this long weekend.
Festa chairperson Benny Melchiorre said nearly 2,000 people attended the festival in the parking lot of the Italian Cultural Centre on Sunday and another 700 people had been through the gates by 5 p.m. on Monday.
“It’s been going really, really good,” said Melchiorre. “(Monday) we had a little bit of rain, a few sprinkles here and there but it didn’t chase anybody away so we’re really happy with the turnout.”
