The Superior Theatre Festival is going online this year, continuing to showcase Thunder Bay talent in a big way.
It was about making the festival work, says Donna Marie Baratta, the festival’s artistic and managing director.
“It took a lot of head-space for a period of time . . . I kept on thinking of new scenarios and I had multiple contingency plans,” said Baratta, about hosting this year’s festival during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The idea behind Superior Theatre Festival is to showcase multidisciplinary arts and facilitate collaborations between artists from Thunder Bay and across Canada.
