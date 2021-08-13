This year’s Wake the Giant music festival is receiving $50,000 from the Thunder Bay Community Economic Development Commission and Tourism Thunder Bay.
The money is from the municipal accommodation tax fund, also known as the hotel tax. The fund provides support to projects that will attract visitors to Thunder Bay as well as increase visitor spending and hotel stays in the city.
Wake the Giant is scheduled for Sept. 16 to 18.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
