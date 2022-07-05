Poof!

Dr. Prashant Jani, the organizer of the Festival of India and the

Festival of Colours, throws coloured powder in the air during the

announcement of the 2022 festivals that will take place later this

month at Marina Park.

 By Sandi Krasowski, CJ Staff

More than 800 visitors and entertainers will arrive in Thunder Bay

later this month for the return of the Festival of India and the

Festival of Colours. Postponed for two years due to the COVID-19

pandemic, the duel festivals will be back to delight hundreds July

16-17 at Marina Park.

Jani says people are expected to travel from Winnipeg, Toronto,

Duluth, Minn., and numerous other areas.

“We are tied in with the Valhalla Inn and the Prince Arthur Hotel

where there are more than 150 rooms reserved for our guests,” said Jani.

According to a 2020 study, the two-day festivals have impacted

Thunder Bay’s economy by $1.2 million.

Jani says this is because the vendors make money, performing artists

and guests stay in hotels, they dine in our restaurants and spend

money shopping.

The festivals are made possible by the generous support of local

businesses including supermarkets that supply food for the event, and

numerous vendors who pay for vending and then donate a portion of

their proceeds back to the festival committee for future festivals.

Kettle corn, fruit, jewellery, fabrics and clothing are just some of

the items that will be available through local vendors at the site.

There are already 12 vendors signed up for the weekend with more

expected.

“After the COVID break of two years, we had a driving-style event at

the CLE grounds, and this year, we are very excited to have the event

in an open environment without restrictions,” he said. “We are

bringing in more artists, not only from Ontario, but they’re

travelling from Winnipeg, from Calgary as well as from the U.S.,

because there are no travel restrictions.”

Jani says the artists will give classical East Indian performances,

as well as fusion performances, where western and eastern styles come

together.

“We have special chefs this year, coming from New York and Toronto

and our local volunteers will work with them,” said Jani. “These are

very talented chefs whom we wanted to invite for a few years, but we

couldn’t get them — but this year, we’ve got them to work with us for

the festival.”

Vegetarianism in Indian culture is recognized for health, nutrition,

economic and religious purposes. It is viewed as an essential step

toward a better society while preventing disease and improving

overall health. Numerous varieties of Indian cuisine will be featured

at the event.

“A lot of international students are here in town, and for those

students who haven’t been back home to India, this is going to be an

opportunity for them to (feel like they’re) in India,” Jani said.

“They are all volunteering and very much excited. Many of them are

volunteering (to apply) Henna tattoos or work in food booths cooking

and distributing the food.”

A newly added attraction is an inflatable 40-foot-long pool that will

be part of the children’s activities. The pool will be filled and

children will enjoy paddle boat rides — in the middle of the festival

area. Traditional and popular Henna tattoos will also be available.

Numerous exhibits about the culture, life and philosophy of India

will also be on display.

“The event will open with a spectacular chariot parade and this year

we have updated our chariot with a beautiful new dome,” he said.

“This is a new addition to our parade which will start at 3 p.m. at

the park. It will go around the festival area until 4 p.m. and then

we’ll have the festivities on the stage.”

Jani added, “following through on the second day, we will have the

Festival of Colours with the anticipated colour throw happening at 4

p.m.”

An assortment of colours in violet, green, pink, yellow, red, chrome,

light green and sky blue represent unity in all people whether

colour, gender or status. Each 100-gram bag contains cornstarch,

cosmetic grade dyes and fragrance, all of it friendly to the

environment. The powder will not harm grass and is easily eliminated

with wind or water. Throwing the colours is a way to cast away bad

feelings and “throw worries to the wind.”

From dances to music to numerous children’s activities and a

selection of traditional food — all free of charge — Jani says it

will be a big celebration.