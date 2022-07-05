More than 800 visitors and entertainers will arrive in Thunder Bay
later this month for the return of the Festival of India and the
Festival of Colours. Postponed for two years due to the COVID-19
pandemic, the duel festivals will be back to delight hundreds July
16-17 at Marina Park.
Jani says people are expected to travel from Winnipeg, Toronto,
Duluth, Minn., and numerous other areas.
“We are tied in with the Valhalla Inn and the Prince Arthur Hotel
where there are more than 150 rooms reserved for our guests,” said Jani.
According to a 2020 study, the two-day festivals have impacted
Thunder Bay’s economy by $1.2 million.
Jani says this is because the vendors make money, performing artists
and guests stay in hotels, they dine in our restaurants and spend
money shopping.
The festivals are made possible by the generous support of local
businesses including supermarkets that supply food for the event, and
numerous vendors who pay for vending and then donate a portion of
their proceeds back to the festival committee for future festivals.
Kettle corn, fruit, jewellery, fabrics and clothing are just some of
the items that will be available through local vendors at the site.
There are already 12 vendors signed up for the weekend with more
expected.
“After the COVID break of two years, we had a driving-style event at
the CLE grounds, and this year, we are very excited to have the event
in an open environment without restrictions,” he said. “We are
bringing in more artists, not only from Ontario, but they’re
travelling from Winnipeg, from Calgary as well as from the U.S.,
because there are no travel restrictions.”
Jani says the artists will give classical East Indian performances,
as well as fusion performances, where western and eastern styles come
together.
“We have special chefs this year, coming from New York and Toronto
and our local volunteers will work with them,” said Jani. “These are
very talented chefs whom we wanted to invite for a few years, but we
couldn’t get them — but this year, we’ve got them to work with us for
the festival.”
Vegetarianism in Indian culture is recognized for health, nutrition,
economic and religious purposes. It is viewed as an essential step
toward a better society while preventing disease and improving
overall health. Numerous varieties of Indian cuisine will be featured
at the event.
“A lot of international students are here in town, and for those
students who haven’t been back home to India, this is going to be an
opportunity for them to (feel like they’re) in India,” Jani said.
“They are all volunteering and very much excited. Many of them are
volunteering (to apply) Henna tattoos or work in food booths cooking
and distributing the food.”
A newly added attraction is an inflatable 40-foot-long pool that will
be part of the children’s activities. The pool will be filled and
children will enjoy paddle boat rides — in the middle of the festival
area. Traditional and popular Henna tattoos will also be available.
Numerous exhibits about the culture, life and philosophy of India
will also be on display.
“The event will open with a spectacular chariot parade and this year
we have updated our chariot with a beautiful new dome,” he said.
“This is a new addition to our parade which will start at 3 p.m. at
the park. It will go around the festival area until 4 p.m. and then
we’ll have the festivities on the stage.”
Jani added, “following through on the second day, we will have the
Festival of Colours with the anticipated colour throw happening at 4
p.m.”
An assortment of colours in violet, green, pink, yellow, red, chrome,
light green and sky blue represent unity in all people whether
colour, gender or status. Each 100-gram bag contains cornstarch,
cosmetic grade dyes and fragrance, all of it friendly to the
environment. The powder will not harm grass and is easily eliminated
with wind or water. Throwing the colours is a way to cast away bad
feelings and “throw worries to the wind.”
From dances to music to numerous children’s activities and a
selection of traditional food — all free of charge — Jani says it
will be a big celebration.
