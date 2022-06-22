It’s summer time. Finally, with the temperatures rising, the general mood on the streets is almost festive.
Children everywhere riding their bikes or enjoying the recently opened splash pad down at the marina, people exercising, enjoying the warm rays of the sun that come accompanied by a nice cool breeze from the harbour of Nipigon Bay.
The last two weeks have been busy in the town.
On June 7, the Red Rock Public Library, sponsored by the Friends of the Red Rock Public Library, hosted their Annual Seniors Luncheon that had a great turnout.
More than 35 seniors gathered to enjoy a nice time together and to listen to the updates from the Red Rock Golden Club and Red Rock Historical Society, provided by Betty Dunlop and Marilyn Young, respectively. Nancy Carrier, chief executive officer and head librarian, spoke about upcoming programming at the Red Rock Public Library and invited everyone to join and be an active member of the Friends of the Red Rock Public Library.
Mayor Darquise Robinson was in charge of what was a very moving moment that day, by presenting the award for the Red Rock Senior of the Year to Agnes McClendon.
McClendon received several nominations from local residents for all the volunteering and hard work that she has done and keeps doing for the community.
Lunch was made and served by the amazing members of the Legion Ladies Auxiliary, and local business Sweet Treats and More was in charge of the delicious cake that all the attendees enjoyed to eat.
• • •
It was a little before 9 a.m. on June 18 when an unusual level of traffic started to be noticeable in our town. Many cars slowly drove on the road in the hunt of the perfect treasure in need of a new home.
More than 15 yard sales happening that day were enough for the shoppers that came from other towns to feel that the trip was worth it. Local families walked with their shopping bags, some of them full and some others were still waiting for the perfect bargain.
Furniture, clothes, books, toys, fishing gear, tools, there was something for everyone.
There was one yard sale in particular that had everybody’s attention, the one that was also hosting the famous St. Mary’s Church Bake Sale. Homemade buns, butter tarts, chicken pies, cookies, cheesy bannock, everything was sold before the yard sale ended so a few people left with empty hands, while the lucky ones went home to enjoy the delicious homemade baking.
But the day was far from ending.
At 1 p.m., the Legion Branch 226 opened its door to welcome the attendees to the Red Rock Offers event, hosted by the Red Rock Welcome Committee.
Thirteen organizations and eight businesses gathered under the same roof to show to the community what they have to offer. That day, many people not only showed their support by making a purchase from a local business, but also joined an organization that attracted their attention, to work all together in benefit of the community development and also to meet neighbours.
Music was going on from 1 p.m. to past midnight at the Legion Bar, and many locals enjoyed a fun night out.
• • •
If you are wondering what is going to be happening in the next few days, here are some options to consider:
• June 23 and 24, Barbecue fundraiser: Don’t miss the last chance to enjoy a nice lunch and support the Red Rock Golden Club to raise funds for a new Handi Van. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., beside Saunders Foodland and Dampier’s Variety.
• June 25, Volunteer Cleanup Day: Superior Country is inviting anyone that wants to join to participate in a Group Hike and Cleanup followed by a free lunch activity starting at 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the Red Rock Mountain Trailhead. Pre-registration is required by sending an email to shalane@superiorcountry.ca or by calling 807-887-3188. Deadline to register is today.
• June 29, CRA-SCAMS prevention for seniors: Join the Red Rock Public Library from 3 to 4:30 p.m. for a free presentation for seniors from Canada Revenue Agency and learn how to identify when the government is really trying to contact you from a possible scam.
• June 29, 2022 candidate information session: Anyone interested in running or that is already running for office in the 2022 municipal and schoolboard elections is encouraged to attend this session that will be happening in the conference room at the Red Rock Marina Building from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Pre-registration is required by June 22 by contacting the municipal office.
• June 30, Canada Day in Red Rock: Fireworks, live music, barbecue and more will be happening at the Red Rock Marina starting at 4 p.m. The schedule of events is in the works. Find more information by following Red Rock Recreation on Facebook or by contacting the municipal office.
Until the next time.
