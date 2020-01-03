More drunk and drugged drivers were pulled off Thunder Bay roads during the past holiday season compared to the same season in 2018, city police say.
Beginning Nov. 25, the 2019 Festive RIDE program charged 26 people with impaired operation, either by alcohol, drug, or both. In addition, 13 people were issued short-term licence suspensions for providing breath samples in the warning range. One person was issued a licence suspension for testing positive for drugs on approved drug screening equipment.
Novice and young drivers showed a marked increase in violation rates.
