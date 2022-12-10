The Christmas parade was the start of the festive season for the Zorya Ukrainian Dancers.
It was a chilly day but one filled with excitement. Zorya’s float carried our littlest dancers, surrounded with the Ukrainian colours of blue and yellow, traditional flowers and ribbons coming from the flowered wreaths — wreaths similar to a lady’s head piece worn during performances.
Zorya’s Christmas enthusiasm paid off — their float was chosen by Rotary judges as the winner for the Educational/School/Child Care category.
Christmas festivities continued as the Zorya dancers completed a Christmas tree decorated with ornaments that symbolize Ukrainian traditions.
A sign indicates the tree is representing Ukraine. It is one of several decorated trees on display at the Festival of Trees at the Valhalla Inn in Thunder Bay.
At the top of the tree is a star that represents the biblical star of Bethlehem. The cascading ribbons are similar to those traditionally attached to a vinok. The vinok was worn by young ladies on festive occasions and on holy days.
It is part of the Ukrainian national attire and worn to this day by female Ukrainian dancers.
A string of red beads representing cranberries adorn the tree. Cranberries (kalyna) grow as a small bush with white flowers and deep red berries. In Ukrainian folk medicine, kalyna was used for a number of ailments. It also symbolizes beauty, love and purity.
A pysanka is a Ukrainian Easter egg decorated with traditional folk symbols and geometric patterns. The intricately coloured eggs are used at various social and religious occasions. The tree is decorated with bulbs, each one made to look like a pysanka.
Spider webs can be seen on the tree. As legend has it, household spiders spun intricate webs on a tree of a poor family. As the sun rose on Christmas morning, its rays touched the threads of the webs, making them shine silver and gold, like tinsel.
A braided bread wreath (kolach) is a symbol of luck, prosperity and good bounty. It would traditionally be prepared for celebratory meals. Small replicas of these wreaths are also used as decorations on the tree.
The Zorya Ukrainian Dancers wish everyone a merry Christmas and a holiday season filled with happiness and amazing memories. They also invite everyone to join them at Malanka, a Ukrainian New Year’s Eve celebration, to be held Jan. 14 at the Slovak Legion. For Malanka information, call 577-2100.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.