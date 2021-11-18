Dilico Anishinabek Family Care is hoping to make the holidays a bit more special for 700 children this year.
The organization’s 13th annual Christmas Wish campaign began earlier this week with the goal of filling its bright, red bags with essential items, toys, books, warm clothing and learning tools for babies, children and youths in the Thunder Bay district.
Anyone looking to fill a bag for a child this holiday season can sign up online at dilico.com/christmaswish. Each bag comes with a tag that provides a child’s age, interests and Christmas wishes.
“You get a little information about the children behind the wishes, like a little girl who loves to play with dolls, or a toddler who could really use some development toys,” said Darcia Borg, executive director of Dilico Anishinabek Family Care. “Dilico wants every child and family to feel the joy and magic of the holiday season. We want to show every child that wishes can come true.”
New to this year’s campaign is the option to buy a Christmas Wish teddy bear that can be added to the bag or anyone can buy a bear to support a child in need to support the campaign.
“Christmas means so much to a child, said John Dixon, director of integrated services. “It’s a time of miracles, celebrations and wonder, but for some families it’s often a time for stress as tight budgets collide with children’s hopeful hearts and wishes.”
“The Dilico Christmas Wish Campaign is about more than toys,” said Dixon. “It’s a chance for us to tell children in our community that they are loved, that they matter, and that someone is thinking of them.”
The deadline to register for a bag is Dec. 5 with all bags needing to be filled and returned by Dec. 6 so they can be delivered in time for Christmas.
