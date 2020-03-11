Before provincial labour officials embark on a grand plan for a “road-map” to help workers end up in “good, high-quality jobs,” they might want to take a drive to Terrace Bay — where jobs are plentiful, but workers are not.
Labour Minister Monte McNaughton pledged Monday to review how well provincial programs are connecting workers to the workforce.
“We will work closely with experts from the labour, training and education sectors, and from employers, to learn how we can ensure that Ontario has the talent to prosper today and in the future,” McNaugthon, who is from Strathroy in southwestern Ontario, said in a news release.
While the government busies itself with its review, Northern employers struggle to find skilled and general-labour workers.
AV Terrace Bay, one of the region’s largest private-sector employers, has been unable to fill about 25 good-paying positions at its pulp mill for several months. A three-day job fair last week resulted in few candidates.
It turns out the company is not alone.
”Labour and skills shortages are manufacturers’ top concern,” Canadian Manufactures & Exporters government relations vice-president Matthew Wilson said in the provincial release.
“Two-thirds of manufacturers have issues today finding the workers they need, and 75 per cent expect significant labour shortages in the next five years.”
Township of Terrace Bay Mayor Jody Davis thinks part of the problem is that immigrants to Canada are more inclined to live in large centres, even when Northern communities can offer employment and a less-hectic lifestyle.
Davis, who has lived in the North all his life and worked at the Terrace Bay mill, said the labour shortage is in stark contrast to the post Second World War era, when people from across Canada and Europe flocked to Northern mills and the prospect of steady, long-term employment.
“I don’t know how we’re going to get that phenomena back,” Davis said.
(This story was originally published March 10, 2020)
