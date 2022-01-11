A Thunder Bay man has been fined $7,500 and banned from hunting for a year in a case involving the shooting of a bull moose in an unsafe location and having it relocated elsewhere.
A provincial investigation determined that on Sept. 19, 2020 Douglas Ferguson was hunting north of Sioux Lookout in the area of Race Lake Road when he shot at the moose down the road “and into a blind corner.”
In Ontario, it’s illegal to shoot an animal down or across a roadway.
According to the investigation, Ferguson and two companions then moved the animal to another location in an attempt to conceal where it had been shot.
Ferguson pleaded guilty last fall to careless use of a firearm and obstructing a conservation officer, a provincial news release said.
James Walters, of Simcoe, Ont., along with Winnipeg resident Randal Kenning were each fined $1,000 for transporting unlawfully killed wildlife, the release sa
