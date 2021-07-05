The Thunder Bay Public Library has wiped all library records clear of late fees and charges.
Earlier this year, the library celebrated 50 years of service to the community by ending the practice of charging late fees. Then in June, they announced they would wipe all late fees and charges from users accounts.
“We believe that each and every member of our community should be able to use the library freely and fully, with dignity and without fear of overdue fines, regardless of financial status,” the library said in a news release.
“We understand that sometimes life gets in the way and we don’t want overdue fines to keep members of our community from using all the great library resources available to individuals and families.”
All library users now have a fresh start and anyone without a card is encouraged to sign up for one.
A library cards can be used to borrow and access books, DVDs, graphic novels, eBooks, streaming movies and TV shows, digital magazines, audio and eAudiobooks.
Curbside pickup of all items is available for items placed on hold at www.tbpl.ca/digitallibrary.
If library items are not returned within 50 days of the due date or are lost or damaged, replacement charges will still apply.
Call 345-8275 for more details.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.