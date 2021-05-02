The Salvation Army’s capital campaign for the new Journey to Life Centre in Thunder Bay has almost reached the goal of $2.5 million.
With $500,000 left to raise of the $2.5 million, the remaining funds are needed to complete the centre.
In the interior, a dividing wall in the dining room to make programming space and allow for overflow shelter space is still to finished.
On the outside, landscaping, the parking lot and driveway are yet to be finished. The Rotary Fields of Greens recreational space, which was established for the now demolished Booth Centre, also needs to rebuilt with hopes to have that done this spring.
The construction on the new 30,000-square foot three-storey building started in June 2019 and was completed in October 2020, with staff and clients moving in last fall despite the remaining finishing touches still needing completion.
“The Journey to Life Centre is a place to start on a journey to a better life,” said Joe McEachern, campaign co-chair, in a news release this year. “I am honoured to support this project that will not only change lives but have a positive effect on our city.”
McEachern is encouraging community members to reach out to make a contribution to the project.
The Journey to Life Centre houses transitional housing apartments, emergency shelter, residential rooms for men with mental health disabilities and men on early release from federal penitentiaries, community services program space and a food bank.
“We are grateful to have this new facility,” said Gary Ferguson, executive director of the Journey to Life Centre, in the release.
“Already, residents feel uplifted in the bright, spacious building. It makes them feel that change is possible. The changes in our residents will not only affect them but will make a difference in the city with increased public safety and contributing to a healthy economy while eliminating the revolving door in shelters.”
The Salvation Army are thankful to those who already supported the campaign, including the Thunder Bay Community Foundation, John Andrews Foundation, The Paterson Foundation, TBT Engineering, LH North, Northern Credit Union, Lowerys, M.F. Jones Accoustics, Iron Range Bus Lines, Bay Credit Union, and Thunder Bay Legions Poppy Trust Fund.
To contribute to the Journey to Life Centre capital campaign, call 345-6492.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.