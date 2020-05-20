The Finlandia Association of Thunder Bay will be discussing and voting
on whether to liquidate the corporation at a special meeting tonight.
The association owns the iconic Finnish Labour Temple and the Hoito
Restaurant and will hold a special general meeting through an online
video conference this evening. The meeting is for members of the
association only and is closed to the public.
Derek Parks, one of the Finlandia board’s directors, said in an email
that the association had to enter into a process that required a
special general meeting, “thus providing the membership the opportunity
to direct the board at the May 20 meeting on what directions the
association should take.”
See the full story with picture in the print and digital editions of
The Chronicle-Journal.
