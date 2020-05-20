The Finlandia Association of Thunder Bay will be discussing and voting

on whether to liquidate the corporation at a special meeting tonight.

The association owns the iconic Finnish Labour Temple and the Hoito

Restaurant and will hold a special general meeting through an online

video conference this evening. The meeting is for members of the

association only and is closed to the public.

Derek Parks, one of the Finlandia board’s directors, said in an email

that the association had to enter into a process that required a

special general meeting, “thus providing the membership the opportunity

to direct the board at the May 20 meeting on what directions the

association should take.”

