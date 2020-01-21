A deliberately set fire in the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre emergency department on Saturday sent nursing staff into action to contend with the situation.
Tracie Smith, the hospital’s senior director of communication and engagement, said the staff responded swiftly.
“Not only did they tend to the immediate needs of the individual involved, they also looked out for the other patients,” she claimed.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.