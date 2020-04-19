No one was injured after a fire heavily damaged a laundromat in a strip mall on the 200 block of North Cumberland Street.
Thunder Bay Fire Rescue responded to an alarm at the laundromat at 12:45 a.m. on Sunday. On arrival, firefighters reported smoke and fire in the interior of the front side of Barb’s Laundromat. A full second alarm was called to respond further units to the scene.
Firefighters extinguished the blaze preventing further extension of the fire into the adjacent Robin’s Donuts coffee shop. Crews used positive pressure fans to clear the heavy smoke in the building.
The building was searched and no one was found on the premises. The businesses were closed at the time. The laundromat portion of the strip mall had heavy smoke and fire damage.
Fire officials say a preliminary investigation revealed indications that the cause of the blaze was suspicious. The scene is being secured by Thunder Bay Police Service while a criminal investigation is conducted.
Five pumper rescues units, an aerial ladder truck and fire command responded to the scene.
