Much of Northwestern Ontario is back under an outdoor fire ban

effective early this morning due to dry ground conditions that have

left the fire-hazard risk “high to extreme.”

The ban issued by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry

affects the Thunder Bay and Dryden districts, as well as areas east of

Fort Frances and the southern portions of the Sioux Lookout district.

Also affected is the southern portion of the Nipigon district,

including Marathon.

The Kenora area is not included in the ban.

