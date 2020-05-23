Much of Northwestern Ontario is back under an outdoor fire ban
effective early this morning due to dry ground conditions that have
left the fire-hazard risk “high to extreme.”
The ban issued by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry
affects the Thunder Bay and Dryden districts, as well as areas east of
Fort Frances and the southern portions of the Sioux Lookout district.
Also affected is the southern portion of the Nipigon district,
including Marathon.
The Kenora area is not included in the ban.
