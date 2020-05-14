Highway 17 remained closed late Wednesday afternoon because of a nearby bush fire.
OPP officers from the Thunder Bay detachment responded to reports of a bush fire by Ivar Road, west of Shabaqua, at around 1:20 p.m.
Highways 11 and 17 were both closed as the smoke from the fire caused a traffic hazard. Highway 11 was later re-opened but Highway 17 remained closed as of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Motorists are advised there would be delays and slow traffic movement because of the closure. The public is reminded to call 511 and not the OPP for road condition updates.
